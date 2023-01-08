Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road.

At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies said they also found her clothes and other personal items thrown beside her.

When officials tried to arrest Michael D. Matthews, they said he resisted and started a fight.

During the fight, Matthews reportedly grabbed a deputy by the throat.

The deputy was able to get away from Matthews, and he used his taser to get Matthews under control.

Matthews was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

