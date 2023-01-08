SEKY drummer beats the odds following life-changing accident

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Fostering a community of people who march to the beat of their own drum, the annual ‘Drummer Hangout’ kicked off in Corbin on Saturday.

“As an older musician, an experienced musician, providing an opportunity for not just young musicians, but inexperienced people, someone who might just have that glimmer of desire in their eyes,” said event organizer Keith Greene.

Several drummers from across the Commonwealth and outside of it came together for the hangout to learn, to teach, and to network.

“The biggest takeaway, I guess just sharing my story, hearing other people share their stories about drumming, and getting to learn stuff because I know there are some experienced drummers out there and I’m ready to learn something new,” said Abigail Cristea, who traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, to take part in the event.

But one drummer in attendance has a story to share unlike any other.

“When I realized I couldn’t play drums no more, that’s when it really sunk in, like, ‘oh, this is bad,’” said long-time drummer Jonathon Taylor.

Taylor was in a tree stand accident in October of 2021, leaving him paralyzed for a short time.

“I was climbing a tree and fell about 5:30 in the morning. I fell about 25 feet,” said Taylor. “ [I] crushed two vertebrae and laid there about an hour and a half in the rain.”

After months of regaining feeling in his legs and learning to walk again, Taylor knew there was one goal left that he needed to accomplish.

“Once my legs started coming back again and I was able to sit down and finally hit that kick for the first time, I was like, ‘yeah, we’re back,’” he said.

With some accommodations to his kit, Taylor was able to drum again. Although he is taking it easy due to a recent procedure, Taylor said he feels grateful to be back at the Drummer Hangout once again.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to be here today; if there was ever going to be another drummer hangout where Jon Taylor was going to be there to play drums and its just surreal, really,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he could not have made such a swift recovery without his great support system. He added that his drive to get back to drumming also helped things move along quicker.

Those behind the event said they hope to expand the hangout to reach other music genres and other instrumentalists in the future.

To be on the lookout for Drummer Hangout updates, you can visit here or here.

