Quiet start to the work week, tracking some changes by Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers are possible to end the weekend, but quiet weather returns to start the new work week. However, we are monitoring our next weather system by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tonight through Monday night

Spotty showers are possible as we close out the weekend, especially during the evening. You may need the umbrella if you have any plans. We will start to dry out and clear out overnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s.

The forecast looks quiet and cool to start the new work week. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. However, temperatures will be cooler. We only top out in the lower-40s by Monday afternoon.

We remain quiet and cool into Monday night. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tracking our Next Weather System

Tuesday is looking dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s under a partly cloudy sky. Be sure to enjoy that because some changes are on the way.

The first half of your Wednesday also looks dry. Temperatures reach the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky. However, scattered showers look to return by Wednesday night. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Thursday looks soggy as our next weather system rolls across the region. Showers will be likely, and some of those could be heavy at times. For now, the severe weather threat is very low, but we will keep an eye on it. High temperatures on Thursday top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Scattered showers stick around into Thursday night. Overnight lows tumble into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

Models are hinting at a possible rain-to-snow changeover by Friday. Temperatures will plummet behind our weather system, and this could set the stage for some snow showers.

For now, confidence in this is low, so please be sure you stay updated on the forecast.

Highs on Friday only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

