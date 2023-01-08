Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022.

An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday.

Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender.

Officials said Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials said Campbell pushed his wife against a wall and strangled her.

Police said another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom.

She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries.

On Friday, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

