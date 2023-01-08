One person dead following Wayne County crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash.

The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County.

Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012 Mazda 3, crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was driven by 26-year-old Tori L. Dale Russel.

Officials said the Mazda also hit a 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Tundra was driven by 61-year-old Rosa L. Jointer.

Hinkle was pronounced dead by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

Jointer was taken to Wayne County Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

