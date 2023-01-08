New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Hazard opened its doors for the first time last year, welcoming several women seeking recovery.

Now, the facility is celebrating its first two graduates.

Perry County native Deanna Stidham was in active addiction for 15 years; going through program after program to get clean.

“I’ve been through five other treatment centers and just could never make it work, really,” said Stidham, Beacons of Hope’s first residential program graduate.

And no one else could relate to this like Amy Johnson, who was in active addiction for 30 years.

“I entered this program, in all honesty, with no intentions of ever completing it,” said Johnson, the program’s second graduate. “Once I found the fellowship here, and the incentives and just the brokenness behind my efforts; the struggle became more of a journey.”

Several months ago, Stidham and Johnson entered the Beacons of Hope program as a last effort, but now, the two are leaving as the facility’s first and second graduates ever.

“Day by day, I grew stronger and wiser and I’m just so glad I stayed, I really am,” said Johnson.

Because of Beacons of Hope, both Stidham and Johnson plan to go to school to become recovery counselors.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to pay it forward and I intend to do that,” Johnson added.

For Stidham, she said she hopes to be the mom that her daughter deserves.

“She is so happy that I’m home now. Even when I was in active addiction, even when I was home, it was like I was distracted, or I was high,” said Stidham. “But now, I’m able to just be her mom and focus on her completely, and its just the best thing ever.”

Johnson said she has advice for those who are considering recovery but are too scared to make the jump.

“Its never too late to and you are enough. You are enough,” said Johnson.

