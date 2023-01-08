Lexington Fire Department shares importance of health and safety on the job

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and firefighters here in Lexington are already working on improving their health and safety at all times.

The Lexington Fire Department prides themselves on safety training.

Major Derek Roberts has been in firefighter for nearly 18 years.

Throughout those 18 years he said he’s seen major improvements for the safety of their firefighters.

“We have our boots, along with our pants, and then we have our jacket, along with the hood. Every firefighter is issued this equipment,” Roberts said.

This gear doesn’t just protect them from the heat.

Major Roberts said they have proper PPE, hood swap programs and gross decontamination on the scene of a fire.

“After a structure fire, guys will come out and we’ll take their hoods, put the dirty ones away, and we’ll wash those. Somebody comes out and they have soot or other products of the fire on them, we’ll go ahead and spray that off,” Roberts said describing the process.

The safety protocols don’t stop there.

Their office of health and safety conducts a physical and cancer screening.

He said two of the cancers they screen for are prostate and bladder cancer.

Roberts said this is important for firefighters who are exposed to carcinogens and chemicals on the job.

“We’ve had firefighters who had a cancer that was found at their annual physical, so 100% I see the worth in doing these programs, and it’s working for us,” he said.

He said being a firefighter is a challenging job, but they continue to keep each other safe and healthy.

Roberts said, “We work in a safety culture, so yes we’re tasked to do dangerous things, but we’re tasked to do those dangerous things in the safest way possible.”

