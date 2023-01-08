Lexington Fire Department shares importance of health and safety on the job

WATCH | LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and firefighters here in Lexington are already working on improving their health and safety at all times.

The Lexington Fire Department prides themselves on safety training.

Major Derek Roberts has been in firefighter for nearly 18 years.

Throughout those 18 years he said he’s seen major improvements for the safety of their firefighters.

“We have our boots, along with our pants, and then we have our jacket, along with the hood. Every firefighter is issued this equipment,” Roberts said.

This gear doesn’t just protect them from the heat.

Major Roberts said they have proper PPE, hood swap programs and gross decontamination on the scene of a fire.

“After a structure fire, guys will come out and we’ll take their hoods, put the dirty ones away, and we’ll wash those. Somebody comes out and they have soot or other products of the fire on them, we’ll go ahead and spray that off,” Roberts said describing the process.

The safety protocols don’t stop there.

Their office of health and safety conducts a physical and cancer screening.

He said two of the cancers they screen for are prostate and bladder cancer.

Roberts said this is important for firefighters who are exposed to carcinogens and chemicals on the job.

“We’ve had firefighters who had a cancer that was found at their annual physical, so 100% I see the worth in doing these programs, and it’s working for us,” he said.

He said being a firefighter is a challenging job, but they continue to keep each other safe and healthy.

Roberts said, “We work in a safety culture, so yes we’re tasked to do dangerous things, but we’re tasked to do those dangerous things in the safest way possible.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
crash
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Somerset PD arrest Michael Barry out of Richmond, VA.
Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase

Latest News

New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates
Michael D. Matthews
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
‘I’m back’: JJ Weaver announces return to Kentucky football
Crash
One person dead following Wayne County crash
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns