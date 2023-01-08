Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’
Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage.
Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make up the day at a later date.
Campbell said all other schools will be on a regular schedule on Monday.
