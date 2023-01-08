‘I’m back’: JJ Weaver announces return to Kentucky football
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UK Football will welcome edge rusher JJ Weaver back for the upcoming season.
Weaver announced his return to Lexington via Twitter on Sunday.
The announcement is a major feat for the Wildcats as the team’s entire defensive line is predicted to return.
Thank you #BBN— JJ Weaver (@jjtimeee) January 8, 2023
This what’s best for me!! @UKFootball @UKCoachStoops @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/xnZIVqbORd
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.