‘Dry January’ benefits last longer than a month, study says

Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the...
Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the year.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people across the country are in the first week of “Dry January,” where you abstain from alcohol.

Researchers say there’s evidence that cutting out alcohol, even for just a month, can have benefits that last well into the year.

The Washington Post reported on one study in BMJ Open which found that people who stopped drinking for a month saw significantly improved metabolism.

Those people also shed about four and a half pounds, had lower blood pressure and a substantial reduction in levels of insulin resistance.

Researchers also found that, months later, people who didn’t drink in January were drinking less alcohol in general, as compared to people who didn’t participate.

Medical professionals also say taking a break from alcohol can help you sleep better and elevate your mood and energy levels, which can reinforce the habit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
crash
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County

Latest News

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border
Buffalo Bills fans react to the first game since Damar Hamlin's injuries.
Tailgating Bills fans speak on news of Hamlin's recovery
New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates
Michael D. Matthews
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer