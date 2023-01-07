WYMT hosts blood drive in partnership with Kentucky Blood Center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Blood Center held a blood drive outside the WYMT studio on Friday.

Nearly 30 people donated blood throughout the afternoon. Phlebotomist Patty Coleman says 15-20 people is average for a drive like this.

“This was an above average day,” said Coleman. “It’s very important to give blood because, right now, we have a great shortage. The hospitals, everybody is short of blood.”

Aster Sizemore was first in line on Friday. He’s been donating blood in Hazard for around 60 years.

“I started donating blood back when I got out of college in ‘63, so I donated at the old ARH or the old Mountain Mary hospital down there when I first got back to Hazard,” he said.

Sizemore said he started donating blood after his doctor alerted him to the health benefits. He says being able to help people in need keeps him going.

“It’s not always fun sticking that needle in you, but if it’s beneficial then it’s worth it,” he said.

Jenna Patton also donated blood on Friday and she says she was inspired to donate after a friend had a medical emergency.

“It’s the right thing to do, because you never know who might need it, who’s life you could save. I had a good friend that hemorrhaged after giving birth and needed blood, and I just think of people like her that might need it to save her life,” she said.

KBC officials say roughly 38 percent of people are qualified to give blood, but only 10 percent do.

For more information on where you can donate, you can go here.

