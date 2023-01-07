‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces.

A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught on surveillance at the Half Mountain Battlefield Memorial Park in Salyersville. In the video, vehicles can be seen driving through the grassy areas of the park and pulling up hills.

Though that issue was resolved by the next day, with the families and individuals involved reaching out to Wireman. He said the damage was minimal and the young people involved have apologized, but he hopes it will serve as an example to the rest of the community.

“And we’re not looking to try to hurt these children and young adults, but we just want them to know it’s not acceptable,” said Wireman. “When this happened a week ago, the ground was still frozen from the deep freeze we was in a few days before. But, a week later, if they do the same thing, they’re gonna sink up to the frame, ‘cause everything’s thawed and we’ve had rain and it’s really, really soft. so, I wanted to do it as more of a deterrent than anything.”

He said the work that goes into the parks- including recent work to upgrade the Half Mountain park- is for the entire community. The park recently got a new playground, half of which was funded by grants while the other half was covered by coal severance funding. Work is also underway to create an ADA compliant stage for events and more accessible playground equipment.

“Once we get that stage in, we can have gospel singing, bluegrass shows, anything. Because there’s a lot of acreage and we’ll be able to hold some really big events,” Wireman said. “And we’re hoping to make this the showplace of parks in Eastern Kentucky.”

Wireman said the community support for the progress has been nice and was evident in the efforts to find out who was involved in the off-road incident.

“There’s a lot of pride in this park- especially in this community. You know, we got several calls when this was going on,” he said. “We watch our parks. We want to take care of them and we want everybody to use them and not abuse them.”

With eyes in the sky and in the homes nearby, he hopes to see the park bloom into a space for everyone to enjoy safely.

“They don’t have to worry about it being a place for a drug hangouts or individuals that may be looking to do wrong,” said Wireman. “The people that come here are the community members- they’re families- and we want it to be a family park.”

