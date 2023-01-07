Two people killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Saturday night crash in Somerset.

The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van collided.

Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released.

Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

