Spotty showers possible tonight, maybe a light wintry mix for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A weak weather system will bring scattered showers to the region tonight and early Sunday. A light wintry mix can not be ruled out in some areas.

Tonight through Sunday night

A weak weather system will move through the region tonight, and it will bring spotty showers. Will it rain everywhere? No, but light showers will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. Another chilly night is on tap. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s. We could also see a light wintry mix in some areas, but we are not expecting any major issues.

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, it will not be an all-day washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures stay above average. We top out in the lower-50s by Sunday afternoon.

Spotty showers look to linger into Sunday evening, but we do start to dry out and clear out by Sunday night. Again, low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Quiet Start to the Work Week

The forecast looks quiet as we start the new work week!

We stay dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, temperatures will be cooler. Highs on Monday only reach the mid-40s, and overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

Tuesday looks quiet, partly cloudy and milder. Highs reach the lower-50s by Tuesday afternoon! Low temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Dry weather continues into Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, temperatures reach the low-and-mid-50s, with lows dipping into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Our Next Weather System

Our next weather system looks to sweep through the region by Thursday and Friday.

We remain mild on Thursday. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky. The first half of your Thursday looks dry and comfortable, but showers look to return for the second half of Thursday.

Friday looks soggy as showers and storms will be possible under a cloudy sky, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s, but we look to fall into the lower-30s by Friday night.

