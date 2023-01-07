Search for “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man ends with arrest

Brady Bowman
Brady Bowman(Whitley County Sheriff Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Brady Bowman, 25, was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area of Whitley County.

Officials said Bowman left the home in a car.

The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and ran away.

After a ground search, Bowman was found on top of a mountain in a tree stand.

He was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials said other charges are pending.

