Search for “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man ends with arrest
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Brady Bowman, 25, was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area of Whitley County.
Officials said Bowman left the home in a car.
The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and ran away.
After a ground search, Bowman was found on top of a mountain in a tree stand.
He was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials said other charges are pending.
