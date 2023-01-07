One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash.
The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192 around 9:45 a.m.
Investigators said a 2022 Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. The Ford Ranger was driven by Melissa Smith.
During the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray.
Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries.
Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries.
A passenger in the Ford Ranger, 53-year-old Larry W. Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
