One dead following Laurel County crash, new details released

By Brandon Robinson, Alyssa Williams and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash.

The crash happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192 around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators said a 2022 Ford Ranger was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. The Ford Ranger was driven by Melissa Smith.

During the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray.

Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries.

Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries.

A passenger in the Ford Ranger, 53-year-old Larry W. Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

