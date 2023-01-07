Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later. (Source: WLKY, TROY HELLER, KATIE CARRMAX, TIKTOK, @CMFAM11, CNN, TikTok/@cmfam11)
By Madeline Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WLKY) - A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child, and it somehow has found its way back to him 37 years later.

“It’s something you never thought would happen,” Troy Heller said.

According to Heller, at 10 years old he took a trip to Florida and did something he’d never done before, writing a message in a bottle.

Heller said he wrote a short message, asking anyone who finds it to call or write him and threw the bottle in the Atlantic Ocean near Vero Beach.

But he never imagined his message from 1985 would return to him, nearly 38 years later.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, the Carrmax family said they came across the bottle after it washed up in Sebastian, Florida, about 13 miles north of Vero Beach.

Heller said the Carrmax family ended up tracking him down.

“I got a text message asking if this is Troy Heller, and then I got a picture. And the picture was the letter,” Heller said. “As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it.”

The Carrmax family said they were excited to find the man who wrote the letter.

“I was really happy because I was really looking forward to seeing who he was,” Kylie Carrmax said.

They all said they were surprised that the bottle stayed intact for decades.

“I’m surprised it didn’t break,” Heller said. “It’s just amazing that it finally found its way back.”

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
At least one dead in Laurel County crash
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Brady Bowman is wanted for wanton endangerment in connection with a Friday morning shooting.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting

Latest News

An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical...
Hamlin’s recovery continues, still in critical condition
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later
Somerset PD arrest Michael Barry out of Richmond, VA.
Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase
Closed sign
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024