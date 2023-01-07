At least one dead in Laurel County crash

At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.(Alyssa Williams)
By Brandon Robinson and Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurel County.

It happened Saturday morning at the junction of KY 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

Police tell WYMT two cars were involved and they are injuries, but we do not know how many.

We also do not know which car the person who died was in or their identity right now.

Officials say the eastbound lane of KY 192 and of the Hal Rogers Parkway will be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to use caution if they are driving in that area.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Brady Bowman is wanted for wanton endangerment in connection with a Friday morning shooting.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting

Latest News

Hal Rogers Swearing In
Rep. Hal Rogers swearing in Rep. Kevin McCarthy
Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the...
Congressman Hal Rogers swears in new Speaker of the House
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 6, 2023
Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.