No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past Kentucky

Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In one of the lowest-scoring performances of the Calipari era, Kentucky lost to No. 7 Alabama 78-52.

Antonio Reeves led the scoring effort with 20 points, joined only by Sahvir Wheeler in the double digits. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin had four points each, while Cason Wallace had just two.

Jacob Toppin exited the game with six minutes left, ruled out with a shoulder injury according to UK Radio.

Kentucky-Alabama split box
Kentucky-Alabama split box(Alabama Athletics)

Kentucky will return home to face South Carolina on Tuesday, January 10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County
At least one person is dead following a crash in Laurel County Saturday morning.
At least one dead in Laurel County crash
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges

Latest News

The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 6, 2023
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 6)
Jackson County wins 13th Region All "A" title
Jackson County wins second-straight 13th Region All “A” title
Al Holland achieves 700th career victory
Al Holland becomes newest member of 700-win club