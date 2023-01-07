No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In one of the lowest-scoring performances of the Calipari era, Kentucky lost to No. 7 Alabama 78-52.

Antonio Reeves led the scoring effort with 20 points, joined only by Sahvir Wheeler in the double digits. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin had four points each, while Cason Wallace had just two.

Jacob Toppin exited the game with six minutes left, ruled out with a shoulder injury according to UK Radio.

Kentucky-Alabama split box (Alabama Athletics)

Kentucky will return home to face South Carolina on Tuesday, January 10.

