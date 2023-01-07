Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes

WATCH | Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set.

The deadline to file to run has now passed.

Three candidates are on the Democratic ticket in the May primary, including Governor Andy Beshear.

The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows 12 candidates have filed for the GOP primary. They are Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.

Noticeably absent from that group is former Governor Matt Bevin.

The former governor seemingly hinted in a tweet that he would potentially be filing to run before Friday’s deadline:

However, when Bevin showed up at the Capitol around 3 p.m. Friday, he gave a speech about issues he believes still need to be addressed in the commonwealth and then left the Capitol.

The deadline to file was 4 p.m.

Peppy Martin and Geoff Young, who most recently challenged Central Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, filed as Democratic challengers to Governor Andy Beshear, who is running for re-election.

The Democratic Governors Association released a statement calling the packed Kentucky GOP primary field “the dangerous dozen,” saying they are “officially set for a chaotic battle over who is most extreme.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky says they feel their long list of candidates shows a level of excitement from their side.

The 2023 Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video

Latest News

Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Ramp - 6:00 p.m.
Ramp - 6:00 p.m.
Keaton Live at the Blood Drive - 6:00 p.m.
Keaton Live at the Blood Drive - 6:00 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 6:00 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 6:00 p.m.