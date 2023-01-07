Jackson County wins second-straight 13th Region All “A” title

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a hard-fought battle against the Harlan Lady Dragons, the Jackson County Lady Generals won the 13th Region All “A” title for the second year in a row.

Jackson County beat Harlan 69-63, leading by 11 points at one point for the biggest lead of a tight game. Lady General Kena Ward had 27 points and was named tournament MVP.

In 2022, Jackson County won the regional All “A” title for the first time since 2003. The Lady Generals beat Cumberland County in the first round of the 2022 tournament but fell to eventual champion Owen County in the second round.

Jackson County will play the winner of the 10th Region title on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.

