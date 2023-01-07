High School Scoreboard (Jan. 6)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all of our scores from the mountains from Friday night.

BOYS

Buckhorn 60, Berea 57

Floyd Central 51, Rowan County 41

Hazard 69, Leslie County 51

Lee County 60, Estill County 58

Lincoln County 49, Southwestern 30

McCreary Central 66, Somerset Christian 46

North Laurel 94, Clay County 64

Powell County 85, Owsley County 61

Prestonsburg 73, Phelps 69

Pulaski County 82, Rockcastle County 57

Shelby Valley 67, Belfry 42

Somerset 65, Casey County 63 (OT)

GIRLS

Jackson County 69, Harlan 63 (13th Region All “A” Championship)

Martin County 68, Phelps 46 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal)

Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley 21 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal)

Knox Central 62, Bell County 57 (Kentucky 2A Section 7 Semifinal)

Perry Central 66, McCreary Central 54 (Kentucky 2A Section 7 Semifinal)

Belfry 65, East Ridge 32

Estill County 59, Lee County 21

Fairview 47, June Buchanan 37

Jenkins 62, Jackson City 29

Knott Central 47, Letcher Central 44

North Laurel 65, Clay County 33

Owsley County 56, Powell County 51

Pulaski County 59, Rockcastle County 48

Sacred Heart 80, Corbin 29

Somerset 63, Casey County 55

Wolfe County 53, Buckhorn 45

