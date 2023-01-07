High School Scoreboard (Jan. 6)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all of our scores from the mountains from Friday night.
BOYS
Buckhorn 60, Berea 57
Floyd Central 51, Rowan County 41
Hazard 69, Leslie County 51
Lee County 60, Estill County 58
Lincoln County 49, Southwestern 30
McCreary Central 66, Somerset Christian 46
North Laurel 94, Clay County 64
Powell County 85, Owsley County 61
Prestonsburg 73, Phelps 69
Pulaski County 82, Rockcastle County 57
Shelby Valley 67, Belfry 42
Somerset 65, Casey County 63 (OT)
GIRLS
Jackson County 69, Harlan 63 (13th Region All “A” Championship)
Martin County 68, Phelps 46 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal)
Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley 21 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal)
Knox Central 62, Bell County 57 (Kentucky 2A Section 7 Semifinal)
Perry Central 66, McCreary Central 54 (Kentucky 2A Section 7 Semifinal)
Belfry 65, East Ridge 32
Estill County 59, Lee County 21
Fairview 47, June Buchanan 37
Jenkins 62, Jackson City 29
Knott Central 47, Letcher Central 44
North Laurel 65, Clay County 33
Owsley County 56, Powell County 51
Pulaski County 59, Rockcastle County 48
Sacred Heart 80, Corbin 29
Somerset 63, Casey County 55
Wolfe County 53, Buckhorn 45
