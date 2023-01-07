Congressman Hal Rogers swears in new Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the Speaker of the House Friday night after a rare 15 voting attempts.

Swearing him into the position was Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY), who represents Eastern Kentucky. Rogers is the second Kentucky congressman to earn the position “Dean of the House” which gets the honor of swearing in the Speaker.

“As Dean, I will encourage Speaker McCarthy to be decisive but fair; to bring wisdom and good judgement; to preside with great dignity; to invite and encourage comity and good will; and to listen and hear the wishes of us, the direct representatives of the citizens of the people of America,” said Congressman Rogers. “By the same token, it is our responsibility to render to the Speaker our support and to work with him in good faith for the benefit of the American people and the future of this nation.”

As his first official duty, Speaker McCarthy swore in the Members of the 118th Congress, which includes 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

Rogers will now begin his 43rd consecutive year serving Eastern Kentuckians in the House of Representatives.

“Over the last four decades, we have made great strides in our region by increasing access to clean water and wastewater resources two-fold, improving access to better healthcare and workforce training, leading the nation in combatting the opioid epidemic, expanding rural broadband and enhancing our roads,” said Congressman Rogers. “We’ve had great success in flood control along the Cumberland River, and I am determined to do the same in the Kentucky River valley to ensure our people are protected from future floods”

“As we continue to help families and communities recover from the Eastern Kentucky flood last year, I will also continue to work on economic development opportunities across our expanded 33-county region,” continued Rogers. “We have a lot of work ahead of us and I am grateful that the people of southern and eastern Kentucky have once again placed their faith in me to continue securing the federal dollars necessary to get the job done.”

