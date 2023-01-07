All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

Closed sign
Closed sign(Storyblocks)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state.

Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than the end of 2024.

Officials will provide more information when it is available.

An up-to-date list of business offices can be found here.

“Thank you for your patience as we transition. While our operations may be evolving, what isn’t changing is our dedication to providing safe and reliable service, as well as our commitment to charitable giving, employee volunteerism and sponsorship of events,” officials said.

You can read more here.

