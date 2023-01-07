Al Holland becomes newest member of 700-win club

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Boys’ Basketball Head Coach racked up another milestone on Friday night, notching his 700th career victory.

Holland did it against 54th District rival Leslie County, defeating the Eagles, 69-51, to reach the milestone.

With the win, Holland joins Billy Hicks, Bobby Keith, Pearl Combs, Steve Wright, Dinky Phipps, and David Fraley as coaches who have coached mountain teams that have also won at least 700 games in KHSAA history.

Holland says he owes a lot of his success to his family, friends, assistant coaches, and players that have played for him.

“It is special to be in that club, a lot of ballgames through the years, touched a lot of lives, a lot of players, made a lot of friends, our success as coaches,” Holland said after the game. “I owe all of my success to all of my players and assistant coaches, I have been lucky throughout the years to have good assistant coaches. I have had tremendous support from my family, my wife’s dad was a coach, she knows how it is, both of my kids played basketball at Perry Central, they had good careers there, it has been a family affair for us, now I have two grand kids and I want to get involved in their sports activities as they grow up.”

Holland and the Bulldogs are back in action on Monday, Jan. 9 against the Lee County Bobcats in the first round of the 14th Region All “A” Tournament.

