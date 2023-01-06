Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting

Brady Bowman is wanted for wanton endangerment in connection with a Friday morning shooting.
Brady Bowman is wanted for wanton endangerment in connection with a Friday morning shooting.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Sheriff Bill Elliotte, several sheriff’s deputies, several officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching the Little Wolf Creek area in search of 25-year-old Brady Bowman from Pleasant View.

Sheriff’s deputies have charged Bowman with 1st degree wanton endangerment in connection with a shooting in the Pleasant View area Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Bowman is asked to call 911 or Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017. People are also asked not to approach Bowman if you see him.

