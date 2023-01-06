Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown.

Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning.

They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic issue” involving a gun.

District leaders said the incident is at home near the school, so as a precaution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Officers are on scene at the domestic incident. School resource officers and the district’s safety director are at the elementary school.

No students or staff are in danger.

“The decision to do a soft lock down was to ensure that our students and staff remain safe,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
School bus crash kentucky
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
Chase Petry accepts the Deputy of the Year award in memory of his father William Petry.
‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
Dolly Parton
Louisville woman illustrates Dolly Parton’s next children’s book
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son
Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son