Weekend Forecast: Cooler temps stick around, rain chances increase

The forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work and school week, but will turn dreary and stay that way this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are again in the 30s and 40s this morning, but, like yesterday, I think most of us will drop into the mid to upper 30s by 7 a.m. While we will see sunshine today, I think there is a better chance for the balance to be more toward the clouds at times. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the mid-40s.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase and some sprinkles or snowflakes are possible late. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

Depending on the temperatures, parts of the region could see a few snowflakes or even snow showers early Saturday morning. Thanks to warmer ground, no accumulation is expected before temperatures warm up into the mid-40s taking us back over to all rain. Rain chances continue into Saturday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday features more overcast skies and more scattered showers. Highs will bounce back to around 50 before dropping back into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to carry us through much of the work and school week next week. Temperatures will remain pretty seasonable hovering in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s all the way through next Friday. I do think we could pick up some stray rain chances late on Thursday and scattered showers on Friday.

