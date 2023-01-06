WATCH: South Laurel vs. Harlan County in our WYMT Game of the Week

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week.

It’s the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals heading down US-119 to take on the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears in a battle of Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten teams.

You can catch all the action starting at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel Heroes & Icons. You can find H&I over-the-air on channel 57.2, on Spectrum channel 307 in London, and on Harlan Community Television channel 11. You can also watch online right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive.
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges after police find large amount of drugs, money during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
File Graphic
Coroner identifies victim in Perry County officer-involved shooting
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Landon Smith signs with EKU
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 4, 2023