WATCH: South Laurel vs. Harlan County in our WYMT Game of the Week

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week.

It’s the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals heading down US-119 to take on the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears in a battle of Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten teams.

You can catch all the action starting at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel Heroes & Icons. You can find H&I over-the-air on channel 57.2, on Spectrum channel 307 in London, and on Harlan Community Television channel 11. You can also watch online right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

