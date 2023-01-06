Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media.

Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1.

Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows two people “engaging in an apparent sex act.”

The Buchanan County commonwealth’s attorney confirmed to WJHL the “acts contained within the explicit video are at the center of that investigation.”

Grundy police said they are working with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Police added charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

