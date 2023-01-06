Two dead after crash in Breathitt County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
SOUTHFORK, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a crash in the Southfork community of Breathitt County Thursday.

Kentucky State Police troopers say Chad Wesley Hardin, 31, of Ezel, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car left the roadway and hit a tree.

The Breathitt County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Hardin and his passenger John Raymond Hardin, 29, of Jackson, dead.

They were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

