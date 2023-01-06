Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son

Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son
Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a good news story to pass along to you.

Laurel County detectives said while they were going through outdated files at the sheriff’s office, they found letters, many of them unopened.

An investigation, and assistance from a Williamsburg City Police Victim’s advocate, found the letters were stolen in a burglary at Johnny Philpot’s home in Williamsburg several years ago.

Some of the letters were dated as far back as March 9, 1964 and were sent from Philpot to his wife while he was serving in Vietnam.

With help from the victim’s advocate, the letters were returned to Philpot’s son, also named Johnny, on Thursday.

Philpot’s dad is still alive and the letters will be returned to him.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
School bus crash kentucky
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Louisville woman illustrates Dolly Parton’s next children’s book
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park
Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park