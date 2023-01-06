State releases county unemployment data for 2022

Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign(Contributed)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) said unemployment rates increased in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022.

State data showed nine of the top ten highest unemployment rates were in Eastern Kentucky.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.2%. It was followed by Martin County at 8%, Elliott County at 7.9%, Owsley County at 7.4%, Breathitt County at 7.3%, Leslie County at 6.9%, Harlan County and Knott County at 6.5% and Letcher County at 6.4%.

Officials said the unemployment rate decreased in 20 counties and stayed the same in 16 counties.

Oldham County and Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%.

The unemployment rate for the state was 3.7%, while the national unemployment rate was 3.4%.

You can find more information here.

