Showers filter in for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a pleasant second half of the workweek throughout the region, but a few showers will work back into the region as we head into the first full weekend of the new year.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Dry skies look to continue as we head through tonight, but we do look to see an increase in cloud cover as we head through tonight. We remain on the cooler side, though, as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s.

That cloud cover sticks with us off and on through the day on Saturday as a weak system brings just enough moisture back to the mountains for a few afternoon showers in the region. Highs remain slightly above average in the middle to upper 40s for our Saturday afternoon. A few snowflakes may mix in late on Saturday evening as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s to near 40º for an overnight low, but no issues are expected.

Sunday and Beyond

Those showers will continue to push through the region on Sunday as we slowly dry out and return to a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will respond to a bit of sunshine in the lower 50s for daytime highs and back in the lower 40s overnight.

Drier and calmer weather looks to continue through the first half of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds likely prevailing as we head into the afternoon hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I can’t rule out some stray showers toward midweek, but models are not quite in agreement yet. Highs stay just slightly above average in the middle and upper 40s to near 50º.

