Pulaski County woman facing charges after ‘terroristic threatening’ incident

Love Phelps
Love Phelps(PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman was arrested following an incident at a local business.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a terroristic threatening complaint at Eye Health of Somerset.

After an investigation, officials said an employee of the business heard someone beating on the front door. When an employee unlocked the door, Love Phelps, 48, reportedly pushed her way inside and began yelling.

Officials added Phelps went to the receptionist desk and demanded to speak with a doctor. A doctor came to meet with Phelps, and she reportedly became irate and threatened to kill the doctor. Phelps was asked to leave the business several times.

During the incident, investigators said Phelps pulled her jacket back and showed a pistol she had in a holster. She then reportedly removed the gun from the holster and pointed it at people inside the business.

When deputies got to the scene, they noticed a woman and black van leave the business, so Sheriff Bobby Jones pulled the car over.

Sheriff Jones asked Phelps if she was armed. Phelps showed the pistol, but she refused to hand it over. Jones was able to get the gun from Phelps, and he arrested her.

After investigating, officials found the van was stolen from a local funeral home. Phelps also had a suspended driver’s license.

She faces several charges, including attempted murder, wanton endangerment and burglary.

The incident remains under investigation.

