Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand

Stephanie Kennedy says her mug shot is a reminder to her customers that a felon can make a...
Stephanie Kennedy says her mug shot is a reminder to her customers that a felon can make a comeback.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up.

Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes back to 2005. She says for a decade she was addicted to drugs, and her life went spiraling downhill.

“I’ve done pretty much everything a despicable person would do,” said Kennedy,

Kennedy was locked up in the Pulaski County jail 10 times. It was there she met Angela Barnett, who helped Kennedy through recovery.

“I kept inviting her to church, inviting her to church,” said Barnett.

Kennedy eventually agreed to go; she quit using drugs and has been clean for six years.

Kennedy now owns a hot dog stand serving the community, including law enforcement, in front of the same courthouse that sentenced her.

“she’s been able to make amends with the cops that she actually tried to kick and bust out windows and stuff like that,” said Barnett.

“These are my friends now, and I realize that they were just doing their job,” said Kennedy.

Her mug shot is a reminder to her customers that a felon can make a comeback.

“The message is that Jesus saves, and there’s hope,” said Kennedy. “I was a hopeless person, and look at me.”

Kennedy says courthouse officials invited her to set up the food truck trailer on the property.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
Chase Petry accepts the Deputy of the Year award in memory of his father William Petry.
‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award

Latest News

Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Ramp - 6:00 p.m.
Ramp - 6:00 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 6:00 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley suggests receiving the COVID-19 and influenza...
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays