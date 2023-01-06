MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Choosing your Word of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s the season of New Year’s Resolutions, but it can also be the time to create your Word of the year, a way to start 2023 on a positive note.

Author and Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says you can come up with your word “by reflecting on what you loved about this past year. She suggests considering aspects that you want to replicate in the year to come – all the good.”

But she says to also consider the parts of your year that brought you frustration, or that you know are areas for improvement. As always, it’s important to be honest with yourself.

“Brainstorm a list of options and then read the definition of each. Sometimes it helps to see how the word is explained or the various use-cases. A list of synonyms can also help you narrow in on which word is exactly right,” says Scaggs. “This year I chose “release” as my word of the year because I know this coming year will be full of a lot of unknowns and I need to relax and let it go. I can’t try to over plan or over control.”

If you have a hard time remembering things, Scaggs suggests putting your word of the year on a coffee mug, bracelet or fridge magnet, just to help keep you accountable.

You can read more about the importance of having a Word of the Year in her blog, “Boldly Pursue” by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.