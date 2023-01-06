Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes

WATCH | Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set.

The deadline to file to run has now passed.

Three candidates are on the Democratic ticket in the May primary, including Governor Andy Beshear.

The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows 12 candidates have filed for the GOP primary. They are Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches

Noticeably absent from that group is former Governor Matt Bevin.

The former governor seemingly hinted in a tweet that he would potentially be filing to run before Friday’s deadline:

However, when Bevin showed up at the Capitol around 3 p.m. Friday, he gave a speech about issues he believes still need to be addressed in the commonwealth and then left the Capitol.

The deadline to file was 4 p.m.

The Democratic Governors Association released a statement calling the packed Kentucky GOP primary field “the dangerous dozen,” saying they are “officially set for a chaotic battle over who is most extreme.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky says they feel their long list of candidates shows a level of excitement from their side.

The 2023 Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Lawyer Eric Deters
Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died in YouTube video
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
Chase Petry accepts the Deputy of the Year award in memory of his father William Petry.
‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award

Latest News

Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Last Day of Session's First Week - 4:30 p.m.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley suggests receiving the COVID-19 and influenza...
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays
COVID
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays - 5:30p
FLU SHOTS
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays - 4:30p
New ramp built for flood survivor without legs
Flood survivor who lost legs details struggles inside camper