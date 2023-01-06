Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B.

“70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

In Pike County alone, there are 758 active, lab-confirmed cases of the flu as well as 329 active cases of COVID-19, but these cases are not producing as many hospitalizations as the earlier years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing, the good news is we are seeing a slight decrease in hospitalization, hospital occupancy, and so the burden ultimately on healthcare providers is starting to level out some,” said Riley.

Riley adds that the holidays have played a large factor in the recent uptick in cases.

“You have the cold weather, which means more people are doing activities inside,” said Riley. “You have holiday gatherings, so families are going to get together and they’re going to do those activities indoors.”

Riley also suggests masking up when near those who may be immunocompromised and in healthcare settings.

“In a nursing home, the long-term skilled facility, a hospital, into a healthcare environment where those who are sick are being treated,” said Riley, “it’s in those environments where it still is very important that we protect each other and would wear a mask.”

Riley added that vaccine rates for influenza and COVID-19 should be higher and to consider receiving one or both vaccines in the near future.

You can contact your local health department for more information on how to get vaccinated.

