‘I wish he would have been able to see it ’: Fallen deputy’s son reflects on posthumous ‘Deputy of the Year’ award

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - William Petry will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy, one of four law enforcement officers killed during the June Allen ambush, wore a lot of hats in his more than three decades as a first responder. Still, it wasn’t his fire helmet or police badge that he was most known for- it was the role he served as husband and father.

“He pushed me so hard to be such a good person and do what I can. And he’s always told me that I can do what I want and I just got to try hard at it,” said Petry’s son, Chase. “And he’s always believed in me. So him being there and doing what he’s done really pushes me.”

He said his father was a one-of-a-kind role model, driving him to success in every avenue. So, the idea that he was chosen as the 2022 Deputy of the Year only makes sense.

“I feel like- his whole life- he’s always tried to help people,” said Chase. “And I feel like that’s been his main goal.”

The award, which was accepted at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association ceremony where Sheriff John Hunt was named Sheriff of the Year, was later given to Chase and his mother Sherry.

“Obviously, with his absence, in his honor, it was just... I cried, obviously, that he won that. But also for his child,” said Hunt. “And then we were able to hand that award off to him when we brought it back, so we had our own get-together.”

Chase said the entire process was emotional, and he wishes he could have shared the moment with his dad.

“I wish he would have been able to see it,” said Chase. “Because I feel like, while he was here, he didn’t really see how many people truly supported him and truly supported police officers around here. But now I see it. My mom sees it.”

He said the community love and support has been indescribable.

“He always wanted to make this place- he always want to make Floyd County a better place. And I feel like he he did that,” said Chase.

Now, with the award in his hands, Chase said he has big shoes to fill. The future medical worker just finished his first semester of college, but has already racked up a list of college credit hours from his high school days.

“I probably won’t be able to live up to him but I’m gonna try my best,” he said.

Deputies say they are proud of Chase and his work ethic, saying it is incredible to see the glimpses of his dad that are so evident as he pushes his way to success.

“He’s just an amazing kid,” said Hunt. “He’s just like his daddy.”

