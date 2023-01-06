House fire kills one in Breathitt County

CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies and firefighters also responded. Once the fire was put out, investigators found human remains in the house. Detectives arrived and started an investigation.

The remains were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.

