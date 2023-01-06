High school basketball scores from around the mountains

By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament

Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50

Betsy Layne, 87, Cordia, 39

Breathitt County, 84, Jackson City, 58

East Ridge, 74, Jenkins, 48

Harlan, 95, Knox Central, 48

Harlan County 71, South Laurel, 63

Letcher County Central, 62, Clay County, 48

Martin County, 97, Paintsville, 57

Girls Basketball:

Harlan, 68, Barbourville, 30, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Jackson County, 55, Pineville, 36, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Lawrence County, 81, Magoffin County, 38, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Harlan County 76, Hazard, 60

Letcher County Central, 44, Twin Springs (Nickelsville), VA, 22

North Laurel, 64, Leslie County, 58

Southwestern, 51, Wayne County, 42

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
School bus crash kentucky
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky women’s basketball drops a close one to Georgia
WYMT Game of the Week
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Landon Smith signs with EKU
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU