High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Boys’ Basketball:
Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament
Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50
Betsy Layne, 87, Cordia, 39
Breathitt County, 84, Jackson City, 58
East Ridge, 74, Jenkins, 48
Harlan, 95, Knox Central, 48
Harlan County 71, South Laurel, 63
Letcher County Central, 62, Clay County, 48
Martin County, 97, Paintsville, 57
Girls Basketball:
Harlan, 68, Barbourville, 30, 13th Region All “A” Classic
Jackson County, 55, Pineville, 36, 13th Region All “A” Classic
Lawrence County, 81, Magoffin County, 38, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Harlan County 76, Hazard, 60
Letcher County Central, 44, Twin Springs (Nickelsville), VA, 22
North Laurel, 64, Leslie County, 58
Southwestern, 51, Wayne County, 42
