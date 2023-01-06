High school basketball scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament

Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50

Betsy Layne, 87, Cordia, 39

Breathitt County, 84, Jackson City, 58

East Ridge, 74, Jenkins, 48

Harlan, 95, Knox Central, 48

Harlan County 71, South Laurel, 63

Letcher County Central, 62, Clay County, 48

Martin County, 97, Paintsville, 57

Girls Basketball:

Harlan, 68, Barbourville, 30, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Jackson County, 55, Pineville, 36, 13th Region All “A” Classic

Lawrence County, 81, Magoffin County, 38, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Harlan County 76, Hazard, 60

Letcher County Central, 44, Twin Springs (Nickelsville), VA, 22

North Laurel, 64, Leslie County, 58

Southwestern, 51, Wayne County, 42

