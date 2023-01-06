Flood survivor who lost legs details struggles inside camper

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood survivor Stephanie Jones lost her legs a year ago after battling Sepsis, a deadly response your body can develop from an infection.

After losing her home in the July flood, Jones has lived in a travel trailer, where getting around without her legs has become even harder.

She has to use a wooden board to transport herself between the camper and a vehicle.

“Every day at, around 7:30, 8 o’clock, I’m doing that. It’s a long drive and confusing drive to get to my therapy and stuff,” Stephanie Jones said.

Her cousin, Michelle Reed, takes her to therapy every day, but when they get back to the camper, crawling becomes an all day exercise.

“To be honest, if you wasn’t here, I’d be down on the floor, probably in a pair of boxers and a t-shirt. Scooting right up that, well it was there. I got a sheet that I keep under me so I don’t get nothing on me, you know. I’m not getting exposed to bacteria or germs,” Jones said.

Her wheelchair can barely move inside the trailer, and it cannot fit through the doorway.

“I just need, and she needs, more than me, I feel like it’s just me fighting for you babe,” Michelle Reed said.

“I needed you to do this because nobody else will. She’s the only one that will help me,” Jones replied.

About 10 minutes later, their prayers were answered. A semi truck from ARH Disaster Relief shows up with a new ramp.

“When we found out, we just started, that was a couple days ago, and we started working on it, to get her ramp,” CORE Case Manager Shelley Watts said.

Jones would not have to scoot across a wooden board anymore, but what about getting her wheelchair in and out of the camper.

Even though there are still many steps to making Jones’ situation livable, the family is thankful for what on-site workers have done to help.

In terms of possible further steps, Watts said they are looking to get Jones a transfer board that can take her wheelchair in and out of the camper, and eventually a new home.

