Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky economic development authority is fulfilling a need for affordable housing and development of the community’s workforce.

The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) sold nearly 22 acres of property at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex. The land will be turned into affordable housing within walking distance of the “community’s largest manufacturers.”

The property is behind Hendrickson International along Pin Oak Drive and Dahl Road. This comes after a proposal process in the late summer of 2022, led by developer Jacob Clark, was chosen. Developers will build one, two and three bedroom housing units on each site.

“With the need for affordable housing and more people in the workforce at an all-time high in Somerset-Pulaski County and Kentucky, SPEDA wanted to find a way to leverage property we owned to help solve these complex problems,” Girdler said. “We engaged the private sector to submit proposals to us that detailed plans on how best to utilize the property and how it would benefit Valley Oak Complex, the community and the region. Valley Oak LLC’s plan was an intriguing way to enhance the area while addressing challenges in our community and we’re excited to see it take shape.”

The land was vacant and on the market for more than 20 years. However, the majority of the land cannot be developed because of sleep slopes and drainage easements.

“SPEDA is always actively looking for ways to engage the private sector to make things happen in the community,” Girdler said. “Doing so is a strong tool for growth. We look forward to seeing this land, which has significant untapped potential, help this area of Pulaski County continue to grow and thrive.”

The expansion of KY 461, and the addition of a cloverleaf interchange at KY 80 and 461, will offer a better flow of traffic.

“Now people can get to these jobs so much easier, whether they drive or, once the housing units have been developed, walk to work,” Girdler said.

The first phase will build 16 one, two and three bedroom units. It is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

