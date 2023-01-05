Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home.

On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road.

During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies.

Police also found several people in the home at the time, including the homeowner, Amanda Eden, 42, of Somerset.

We are told the drugs were found inside her bedroom.

Eden was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

