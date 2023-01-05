Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second lawsuit was filed over the Magoffin County bus crash.

The crash happened on November 14 along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

The suit was filed by the mother of two students who were on the bus.

The lawsuit alleged the driver of the bus, Wanda Bailey, was “negligent” leading up to the crash, which caused several permanent injuries to students.

The first lawsuit was filed on December 28.

So far, there has been no statement from Magoffin County Schools on the new lawsuit.

