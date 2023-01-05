Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program began on Oct. 1, 2022. It is also known as Senate Bill 90.

”So, the dismissal program will allow people with substance use disorders, behavioral health issues, mental health disorders to get treatment in lieu of incarceration,” said Jason Merrick with Addiction Recovery Care.

A person charged with a non-violent crime must complete the mental health treatment program and vocational counseling and training before their charges are dropped.

”People who gain access to treatment, in lieu of incarceration, generally will succeed and they will give back to that community in which they are from,” he said. “No longer are they a drain on our economies and communities, now they are contributors, they become parents, and loved ones and family members.”

Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins is one of the driving forces behind the program’s introduction into the county.

”In Kentucky, we’ve learned over the years that an attempt to incarcerate our way out of these problems just sends people to county jails or the state prison system,” he said. “[It] just simply didn’t work, and the reason we knew it didn’t work was because often upon release they would return to jail.”

Judge Mullins said Letcher County can be an example to the rest of the state. He said education and determination helped them introduce the pilot program.

“What I hope for in 5 years, or even sooner than 5 years, is that treatment goes to a much more family approach,” he added.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.