Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County

Wolfe County, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine students were on a head start bus Thursday morning when it crashed.

Middle Kentucky CAP Head Start Director Chris Holiday said the exact cause of the crash is not known, but there were no other vehicles involved.

He told WYMT that no children had major injuries and they were all transported by their parents from the scene.

The crash happened this morning between 8:00 and 8:30 on Landsaw Road.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.