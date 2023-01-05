Louisville Zoo hosts birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, elephant Punch

Guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12 this...
Guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12 this year, and Asian elephant Punch, who is turning 53.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a birthday bash over the weekend for two of the city’s most beloved animals.

On Saturday, guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for Asian elephant Punch, who is turning 53 this year, and polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12.

Guests will sing “Happy Birthday” to both animals as they receive special enrichment treats and items for their birthday.

Punch arrived at the Louisville Zoo on Nov. 28, 1973 when she was three years old, coming from Southwicks Zoo in Massachusetts.

Qannik made national headlines after she was found on Alaska’s North Slope in 2011 separated from her mother and sibling. U.S. Fish and Wildlife began a rescue operation, and was taken into the Louisville Zoo on June 28, 2011.

Punch’s celebration will take place in the Africa Zone at 1:30 p.m. and Qannik’s celebration will happen at 2:15 p.m. at Glacier Run.

Supporters of the Louisville Zoo can also purchase a new, limited-edition shirt with a modern bear design through Jan. 23 at the zoo’s website. Proceeds from the shirt will go to supporting the zoo’s more than 1,100 animals under its care.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
Justin McDowell
Man facing rape and incest charges
School bus crash kentucky
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says