Lane closing planned on Hal Rogers Parkway for bridge repairs, traffic delays possible

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers who use the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County should prepare for a lane closing and possible traffic delays starting Monday, January 9.

Crews plan to repair a damaged bridge rail.

The bridge is between Exit 56 and the traffic signal at Village Lane. It crosses KY-80, the North Fork of the Kentucky River and the CSX railroad track between milepoints 57.18 and 57.30.

Work will start at 8 a.m. and last until approximately 3 p.m. each day. The project is expected to last until Friday, January 13.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers.

Officials said drivers should slow down when approaching the work zone and watch for slowed or stopped traffic.

